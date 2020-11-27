AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total transaction of $17,073,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,952 shares of company stock worth $39,695,538. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $446.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.