AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,840 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $246.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.65. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $237.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total value of $5,379,403.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,800.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 535,699 shares of company stock valued at $135,293,365. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.17.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

