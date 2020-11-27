AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,652 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 376.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

