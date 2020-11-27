AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,043 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $232,829.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,912 shares of company stock worth $4,631,731 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

