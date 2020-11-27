AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,782 Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $127,701,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after buying an additional 1,295,098 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,044,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 916,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $44.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $57.11.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.