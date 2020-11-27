AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $146,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,246 shares in the company, valued at $356,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,378 shares of company stock worth $1,370,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $167.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

