AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50,070 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,404,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 96.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 77.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Ross Stores stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $92.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

