AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 992 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Fortinet by 50.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after buying an additional 397,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortinet by 111.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,780,000 after buying an additional 378,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2,512.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after buying an additional 292,777 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average of $129.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

