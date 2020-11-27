Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Altimmune from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Altimmune stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.60. Altimmune has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Comments


