Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Altimmune from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $333.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.60. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit