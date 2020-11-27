Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Altimmune from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $333.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.60. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

