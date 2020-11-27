Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Head to Head Review

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amada and Amplifon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplifon 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Amada and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada 8.65% 5.99% 4.67% Amplifon 5.71% 15.79% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amada and Amplifon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada $2.94 billion 1.19 $215.20 million N/A N/A Amplifon $1.94 billion 4.43 $121.71 million $0.69 55.07

Amada has higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon.

About Amada

Amada Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, lease, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, punching machines, bending machines, welding machines, shearing machines, general fabrication machines, and degreasing washers for metal parts. It also provides software, peripheral equipment, and consumables for sheet metal processing. Amada Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

