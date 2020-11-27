Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,135 in the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

