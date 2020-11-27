Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $47,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,123,135. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

