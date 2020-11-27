Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $65.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. Amdocs has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,288 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $1,147,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Amdocs by 84.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amdocs by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

