American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Trading Down 8.4%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s stock price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.85. 2,819,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 1,091,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AREC. ValuEngine cut American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of American Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corp. (Indiana) engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on its operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

