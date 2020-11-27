Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,842 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.66. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.