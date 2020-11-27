Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ampol from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS CTXAF opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Ampol has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels & Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricants.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit