Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ampol from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS CTXAF opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Ampol has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels & Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores. The Fuels and Infrastructure segment wholesales fuels and lubricants.

