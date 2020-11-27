Analysts Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.68). aTyr Pharma posted earnings of ($1.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIFE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

In other news, Director John K. Clarke sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $29,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,042.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.97. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

