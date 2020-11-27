Analysts Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. U.S. Concrete posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on USCR. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Concrete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 56.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit