Analysts Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. FirstCash posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.27 million.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in FirstCash by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FirstCash by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FirstCash by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

