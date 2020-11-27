Analysts Offer Predictions for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.73) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.59). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DCPH. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

DCPH opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,980,000 after buying an additional 1,034,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,216,000 after buying an additional 170,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,758,000 after buying an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,537,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 399,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

