Analysts Set Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) PT at C$2.11

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities cut Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$2,465,365.32.

NVA stock opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

