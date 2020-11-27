Analyzing International Tower Hill Mines (THM) and Its Rivals

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE: THM) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare International Tower Hill Mines to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines’ peers have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines N/A -5.34% -5.31% International Tower Hill Mines Competitors -67.96% 1.16% -0.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Tower Hill Mines and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines N/A -$3.83 million -68.00 International Tower Hill Mines Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million 2.46

International Tower Hill Mines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines. International Tower Hill Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Tower Hill Mines and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A International Tower Hill Mines Competitors 654 1878 1982 106 2.33

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 16.01%. Given International Tower Hill Mines’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Tower Hill Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

International Tower Hill Mines peers beat International Tower Hill Mines on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and changed its name to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. in March 1991. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

