Analyzing RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RadNet and Genetron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genetron 0 0 0 0 N/A

RadNet currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. Given RadNet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RadNet is more favorable than Genetron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet -1.25% -4.28% -0.57% Genetron N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RadNet and Genetron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.15 billion 0.86 $14.76 million $0.29 66.38 Genetron $45.68 million 25.67 -$95.47 million N/A N/A

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Genetron.

Summary

RadNet beats Genetron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of hospitals and hospital-based radiology groups. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 335 centers in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. RadNet, Inc. has a collaboration with Hologic, Inc. to advance the use of artificial intelligence in breast health. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer. It also provides in-vitro diagnostics products, including 8-gene Lung Cancer Assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1/TERT gene assays for glioma; GENETRON S5, a semiconductor sequencer used in the field of gene detection; and Genetron S2000 that enables gene panel sequencing. In addition, the company develops ctDNA Lung Cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. It also offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a partnership agreement with dMed Biopharmaceutical for new drug research and development in the field of oncology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

