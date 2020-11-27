Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Buys $57,000.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. Analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bain Capital Credit LP raised its position in Anterix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 129,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Anterix by 23.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Anterix by 23.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter worth $373,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

