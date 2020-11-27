Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANFGF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

