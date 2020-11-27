Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANFGF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.64.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.