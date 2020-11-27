Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APPN. ValuEngine raised Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

APPN opened at $174.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $176.40.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,917 shares of company stock worth $14,637,873. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Appian by 110.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

