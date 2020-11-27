Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,911,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,863,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Altria Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

