Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $53.03 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $53,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

NYSE GS opened at $236.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

