Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $53.84 Million Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of NICE worth $53,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,071 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NICE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,488,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,734,000 after buying an additional 42,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,497,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,010,000 after buying an additional 279,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NICE by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after buying an additional 140,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $233.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $255.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.46.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. NICE’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.82.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

