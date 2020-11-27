Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,757 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.42% of Campbell Soup worth $61,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,120,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.92 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

