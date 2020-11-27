Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,314 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $53,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 47.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $50.20 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

