Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $73.86 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,911,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,863,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Altria Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

