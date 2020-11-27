Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) (LON:DGN) Insider Buys £24,150 in Stock

Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) (LON:DGN) insider Susan Sternglass Noble purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £24,150 ($31,552.13).

DGN opened at GBX 495 ($6.47) on Friday. Asia Dragon Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 302.50 ($3.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 500.49 ($6.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

