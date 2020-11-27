AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,748 ($101.23) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,230.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,468.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

