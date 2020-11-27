AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,748 ($101.23) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,230.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,468.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit