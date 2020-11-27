AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,748 ($101.23) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,230.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,468.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.78.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

