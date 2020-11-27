AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,300 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450.59 ($110.41).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,748 ($101.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,230.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,468.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.78.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

