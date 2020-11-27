Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Atrion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

ATRI opened at $590.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $620.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.32. Atrion has a twelve month low of $567.00 and a twelve month high of $764.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Atrion by 11.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services; and marine and aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

