AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,670 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 95,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AT&T by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,784,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

