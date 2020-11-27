AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lowered by Natixis

Natixis lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 584,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,107,570 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in AT&T were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AT&T by 413.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,784,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,809,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,582,000 after buying an additional 178,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

