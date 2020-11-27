AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.86.

AUDC stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $901.37 million, a PE ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 1,334.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 251.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

