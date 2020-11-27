Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of AUPH opened at $13.98 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

