Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Down 5.6%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.71. 34,152,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 12,240,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.56 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.