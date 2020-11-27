Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.20.

ADSK opened at $271.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 166.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,106 shares of company stock valued at $691,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

