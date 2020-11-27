B. Riley Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $39.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FL. Wedbush raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 106,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Foot Locker by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 241,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.