B. Riley Raises Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Price Target to $9.00

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.61. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. On average, analysts expect that Ashford will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

