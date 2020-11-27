B. Riley Raises Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target to $16.00

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $322.36 million, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.97. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.