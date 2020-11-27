B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MFIN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medallion Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

