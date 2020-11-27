B. Riley Weighs in on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. B. Riley also issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 43.42. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02).

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after acquiring an additional 281,788 shares in the last quarter.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.