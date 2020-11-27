B. Riley Weighs in on Great Ajax Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Great Ajax in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

AJX stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $234.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.